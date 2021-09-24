Lands Commission to operate a one-stop verification system from Oct 1, 2021

AG. Executive Secretary of Lands commission, James E. K. Dadson

The Lands Commission says it will from October 2021 have a one-stop verification system for all searches conducted at the commission.

Currently one has to verify and conduct searches at the Public and Vested Lands Management Division search, Land Registration Division Search, Survey and Mapping Division Search, and Land Valuation Division Search.



This system has been described by many as cumbersome.



In a statement, the Lands Commission noted “this is to ensure that a search report from the Lands Commission on a parcel of land provides full information relating to that parcel in a single report instead of three separate reports.”



The statement further advised the public to visit the Lands Commission’s website from October 1, 2021, for step-by-step guidelines on the search reports online and the fee payable for the consolidated search.



Below is the full statement



NEWS RELEASE

23RD SEPTEMBER, 2021



CONSOLIDATED SEARCH



The public is hereby notified that from 1st October 2021, the Lands Commission, Greater Accra Region will no longer issue separate search reports from its divisions (i.e. Public & Vested Land Management Division (PVLMD), Land Registration Division (LRD) & Survey & Mapping Division (SMD).



Records from these divisions will be consolidated into one Lands Commission search report.



This is to ensure that a search report from the Lands Commission on a parcel of land provides full information relating to that parcel in a single report instead of three separate reports.



Furthermore, from 1st October 2021, all applications for searches should be submitted online through https://onlineservices.lc.gov.gh. However, clients who visit the Client Service Access Unit (CSAU) of the Lands Commission will be assisted to submit the applications online.

The public is advised to visit the Lands Commission website (https://www.lc.gov.gh/services) from 1st October 2021 for step-by-step guidelines on the online submission and payment process, how to track their applications online, how to access the search reports online, and the fee payable for the consolidated search.



For further enquiries please contact the Lands Commission, Greater Accra on 0303 969687/0302429760



SIGNED



MR. JAMES E.K. DADSON



AG. EXECUTIVE SECRETARY