Lands Minister inaugurates two community mining in the Eastern Region

Deputy Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, George Mireku Ducker

The Deputy Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, George Mireku Ducker, has inaugurated two community mining at Asunafo in the Atiwa West District and Asamang Tamfoe in the Fanteakwa South District of the Eastern Region.

The Minister Mireku addressed the chief and residents to provide alternative livelihoods to the miners since the government is on the verge of relocating them from the riverside.



“If you are removing them out from the river bodies, you need to give them the alternative livelihood and that is what his excellency the president, has directed that we create opportunities through the community mining concept for them”, Mr. Ducker said.



He continued that the President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, has initiated the community and provided mercury-free machines to the miners to extract gold without polluting their water bodies.



The minister noted that some African Countries such as Sudan, Liberia and Zambia have arrived in Ghana to learn the procedures of good mining.

Additionally, the Chief of Ekyer3so Nana Ayebiahw3, commended the Asonafo Community for their support of protecting their land.



He proceeded that the “Okyenhene Osagyefo Amoatia Ofori Panin does not detest mining” so he asked the miners to practice proper mining which would not pollute their water bodies.



The Asonafo Community have been fighting to prevent illegal mining in the community but at long last government has inaugurated the community mining to pave way for miners to do proper mining.