Largest Ghanaian convention in North America goes virtual again

This year's CEANA convention will be held virtually

Source: Ceana Secretariat

The dreadful COVID-19 pandemic has continued to change the world and our way of life. In spite of the remarkable progress towards fighting this disease, much more work remains to be done before returning to normal life as we know it.

As we all know, the health and well-being of everyone associated with the Council of Ewe Associations of North America (CEANA) and its activities are its topmost priority.



As such, the Executive Council and the Council of Representatives (COR) have been monitoring the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic since last year. It has now become very clear that the toll of the pandemic on the members of CEANA and its sympathizers is beyond comprehension as seen below:



COVID-19 is still around and most of CEANA members and sympathizers work in industries that are heavily impacted.



CEANA’s source of funding for its projects and convention is through donations and convention related fees paid by its members and sympathizers who are either out of work or are beginning to return to work due to the pandemic and are facing these challenges:



Taking care of basic needs and bills.

Having enough left to pay for the convention fee, hotel reservations, and also to donate to CEANA.



Currently, there is no firm date as to when all stay-at-home order, social distancing, and limited gathering will be totally lifted across states and countries.



Groups that will be performing during the convention are not able to meet to practice their art.



We cannot hold convention just for hosting if people do not attend and the aims of hosting the convention cannot be met.



The source of funding of the 2021 In-Person Convention is in serious jeopardy due to the pandemic.

As such, the local CEANA organizing committee in Atlanta, GA in conjunction with the CEANA Secretariat and COR have unanimously approved that the 2021 CEANA Convention be a Virtual Event. Therefore, Atlanta, GA will not host 2021 In-Person CEANA Convention. All arrangements and preparations towards the 2021 In-Person Convention will be rolled into the Virtual Convention where feasible. Further details will be communicated.



The Executive Council and COR will continue to provide frequent updates in regards to the 2021 CEANA Virtual Convention and all CEANA activities now and beyond. CEANA owes its existence and successful thriving to the good health, success, and well-being of its members, donors, and sympathizers. At this point, we urge everyone to stay safe and continue the good work.



We encourage all friends and families to follow the recommendations outlined by your local governing authorities to help prevent the infection and spread of the COVID-19 virus.



Thank you for your patience and understanding as we navigate through this period. Together, we would continue to cater for our people and communities at home and abroad.