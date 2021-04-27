Last Friday of every month is Heaven at TCL

Get up to 50% discount off

Source: TCL Ghana

The last Friday of every month is ‘Christmas’ for all gadget lovers as many troop into TCL electronics shops nationwide to buy goods at reduced (Falaa) prices.

TCL, the fastest growing TV Brand in the world is giving shoppers this Friday 30TH April another amazing opportunity to shop quality for less.



In what it terms ‘Falaa Friday’, shoppers will have up to 50 percent off every TV, air-conditioner, phones and soundbars they purchase, with the 32” Android TV starting as low as ¢999. The best part is a free installation package for all air-conditioners purchased.



Shoppers will also have the opportunity to acquire the coveted TCL P715 Android AI TV, which come with exciting features like Chromecast, Google Assistant, a voice control remote and NETFLIX. At its lowest price ever at just ¢2,299, the 43P715 model will excite every household with its powerful Dolby Audio powered speakers and HDR enhanced screens.

Shoppers are encouraged to visit all TCL shops nationwide to be part of this month’s edition of Falaa Friday and save cool cash. Shoppers can be a part of this once in a month offer in all TCL showrooms across the country. Shopping is also available online at store.tclghana.com



In Accra, TCL is located at the North Industrial Area opposite Melcom Plus and Darkuman junction adjacent to TECNO. In Kumasi, TCL is located opposite Odike Ventures, in the BestPoint building, Adum.



In Takoradi, TCL is located in the market circle adjacent the post office and in Tamale, opposite the forsmuel shopping centre.