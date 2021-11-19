Law lecturer calls for more education for female business owners

Medium small and micro enterprises

Ghanaians will pay taxes if they have the right education

More males understand business management as compared to females



Majority of MSMEs are tax non-compliant



A law practitioner and lecturer, Clara Beeri Kasser-Tee, is calling for effective policies to regulate the tax system in the informal sector.



According to Clara Bee Kasser-Tee, most micro, small, and medium scale businesses (MSMEs) are overtaxed, hence their failure to comply with tax laws.



Speaking at the launch of a research paper by the Ghana Centre for Democratic Development (CDD), the law lecturer stated that the majority of players in the informal sector will be willing to pay taxes if only they had the right education and understanding of the operations of the tax systems.

“I always make the joke in my tax class that Ghanaians don’t seem to have a problem paying taxes if we look at the culture. They sow seeds all the time; they give first and second collections so they do not have a problem parting with money. So if they get to understand the tax system and get to know that they are fair, I believe that they will be good corporate citizens.”



The study also revealed that owners of MSMEs are not satisfied with the returns they get on tax payments.



According to the report, more males are privy to information regarding business management as compared to females. Kasser-Tee, however, calls for the education of women as they seem to not pay close attention to documentation.



“We need to tailor the policies to suit the size of the businesses and gender-balanced. Women-owned businesses are more in need of information and training as well as education on the dangers of entrusting the paperwork to someone else.”



The report is under the theme, ‘Access to Justice and Public Services, Experience of Medium, Small and Micro Enterprises (MSMEs) in Ghana'.

According to one of the authors of the report Mavis Zupork, the growth of MSMEs has not been impressive, hence the need for such findings to be treated will seriousness.



“The findings are very telling and timely because of the recent budget presentation. It is time for policymakers and local assemblies to look into it. The worrying part of the research is that MSMEs are not growing," she noted.



The survey revealed that the majority of owners of MSMEs are aware of the mandatory and requirements to obtain a business registration certificate from the Registrar General and obtain an operating permit from the local government authority.