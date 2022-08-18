Lead Ghana’s digital manufacturing drive - Dr. Bawumia charges ACUC

Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia and Prof. Fred McBagonluri at the ceremony

Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has emphasised the need for universities in the country to explore and support a move into digital manufacturing as Ghana has a probable comparative advantage in the area.

Digital manufacturing is a technology-based approach to production that links different data silos and processes in the manufacturing lifecycle to allow stakeholders to make better business decisions both comprehensively and at each step.



Speaking at the inauguration ceremony of the Academic City University College, Dr Bawumia charged the institution to move into digital manufacturing to create more jobs and more incomes for citizens.



“We believe that as you move into Artificial Intelligence (AI), Robotics, and 3D printing, we need to leverage all of these into the manufacturing sector because there are many parts like medical parts, car parts that can be 3D printed," he noted.



“I am going to challenge [the President of Academic City] Prof. Fred McBagonluri, who is an inventor and has already written a lot on the issues of manufacturing so the mechanics in Suame can use a lot of parts that Ghana could manufacture digitally and export,” the vice president added.



He further assured that government will continue to support the institution in diverse ways through the Ghana Tertiary Education Commission.

Dr Bawumia however lauded the vision of Academic City and touted the institution as not only in line with government’s vision and goals but also in tune with global human resources demand.



“The establishment has becoming key to providing innovative programmes for churning out well-equipped graduates to become relevant in the job market could not be overemphasised.”



The Vice President said the Akufo-Addo led administration would continue to foster and support the partnership between government, universities, research institutions, and the industry at large to actualize the country’s digitalization goal.



President of Academic City, Prof. Fred McBagonluri on his part said, “Our vision is to become a world-class centre for learning, innovation, and entrepreneurship, where future leaders are nurtured for global leadership and national development."



He pointed out that the inauguration marks the beginning of the Presidential Charter in 2023, which would build confidence in parents across the sub-region, leading to the creation of a new and dynamic workforce.

“The world needs a workforce that finds opportunities in complexity and elevates the aspirations of a nation and government alone cannot educate all but can create the right conditions to encourage and support private equity to augment its efforts,” Prof. McBagonluri added.



Meanwhile, Chairman and Founder of Academic City University College, Mr Dev Varyani said a country’s higher education system, with all its flaws, remains a key part of its strategic reserve, and that governments need to support all the serious players in the industry.



Mr Varyani said the school believes that the actual meaning of education is action, “So we put action to our words and deeds and built this campus to achieve our vision; and lastly, we didn’t want to confuse education with wisdom”.



He noted that the role of the teacher is to create the conditions for invention rather than provide ready-made knowledge, adding that education should be a rewarding experience, which allows people to think, imagine, question, doubt and solve problems.



