Leadership is about being proactive - SSNIT Director-General

SSNIT Director-General, Dr. John Ofori-Tenkorang

The Director-General of Social Security and National Insurance Trust (SSNIT), Dr. John Ofori-Tenkorang, has noted that the leadership style of every company has a direct impact on the success of the organisation.

According to him, it has become imperative leaders institute strategic, but work-friendly measures to shape the values and attitudes of employees at the workplace.



The SSNIT boss was responding to questions about his recent recognition as the second best Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of State-Owned Enterprises (SOEs) for 2021 during Pensioners' Quadrennial Congress held at Dodowa in the Greater Accra Region last Tuesday.



The recognition was recently announced in a survey conducted by FAKS Investigative Services - a research and investigative body - between October and December 2021.



A total of 3,551 respondents, out of 3,953 indicated in the survey that the performance of the SSNIT boss since he took office in 2017 has been recognised widely, sharing the same spot with the CEO of Ghana Gas, Dr. Benjamin Asante and the CEO of Students Loan Trust Fund, Nana Kwaku Agyei Yeboah.



Among some of his key successes for the period under review include the smooth rollout of SSNIT-NIA number merger despite challenges associated in the acquisition of Ghana Card, significant improvement in claims processing among others.

Currently, pensions are processed within 10 working days.



Giving further details on his recognition as the second best CEO of SOEs, the SSNIT boss noted that despite the effect of COVID-19, the Trust ensured pensions were paid accurately and promptly without delay.



"The recognition wouldn't have been made without the collective support of the board, management and staff. It's been challenging, but with the right commitment and mindset, we performed our duties professionally without any hitches", he said.



Dr. Ofori-Tenkorang explained that for organisations such as SSNIT that relies on contributions, certain sectors of the economy were severely impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic and as a result, the Trust had some challenges in contribution collection.



"Despite these challenges, our obligation still continued. We put together several strategies to enforce compliance by not visiting establishments, but we did a lot of work at the desk to ensure business continuity", he added.