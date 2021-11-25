Learn to effectively keep records – Entrepreneurship enthusiast advises

Keeping records helps to make good pricing decisions

Business and entrepreneurship enthusiast, Rita Krampah, has advised entrepreneurs and individuals interested in starting businesses to effectively keep records of their businesses.

Speaking to Naa Dzama on the ‘Business vibes’ session of the ‘Myd Morning Radio Show’ on Y 102.5 FM, Mrs Rita Krampah asserted that it was necessary to keep records of a business and added that record-keeping was to start right after the first purchase or expenditure was made for the business.



“Keeping records is very necessary, hence you start taking notes from the very day you decide to start a business, that is the very day you will have to start making records. Because you will make expenses that very day, so you are to keep records,” she said.



The business enthusiast further mentioned that effective record keeping influenced the pricing decisions of the entrepreneur or producer.

“Keeping records helps you make pricing decisions for your finished products,” she explained.



Mrs Rita advised entrepreneurs and especially business start-ups to take records effectively and minimize their expenses.