Legal framework to protect all workers in the pipeline – Akufo-Addo

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has said a legal framework to protect all categories of workers in the country is in the offing.



He furthered that a review of the Labour Act will soon be concluded to improve the living conditions of workers in the country.



Speaking at the opening ceremony of the labour conference in Koforidua on Monday, February 28, 2022, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo reiterated that the introduction of the YouStart programme by his government aims at addressing the growing unemployment rate in Ghana.

According to him, the YouStart programme will help young entrepreneurs gain access to capital, training and technical skills to help them establish their own businesses.



"I recognize the urgency of concluding the review of the Labour Act, and erecting a legal framework that will protect all categories of workers and enable government’s progrmmes to have a positive impact on the condition of life of the working people of our country," President Akufo-Addo stated.



“One such, potentially the most exciting, is the 10 billion cedis YouStart programme which is intended to help address youth unemployment in the country. Government has directed financial and technical support towards young entrepreneurs in the country to develop commercially viable businesses and create jobs for other youth," he added.



“I thus appeal to all Ghanaians especially organized labour and the business community to stand should to shoulder with my government as we work to return our nation onto the path of progress and prosperity within the confines of our open democratic institutions, which have respect for human rights, rule of law and the principle of democratic accountability. I am a firm personal believer in our national potential, I have no doubt that we have, in us, the potential to rise up and revive our fortune. There are brighter days ahead for Ghana,” President Akufo-Addo added.