Legon Lecturer laments lack of training for newly recruited graduates in companies

Dr. Kobby Mensah

Professor Blankson says Ghana's graduates are not skilled

Dr. Kobby Mensah suggests six months of training for graduates in companies



Professor Blankson laments challenges in Ghana's educational system



Senior Lecturer with the University of Ghana Business School, Dr. Kobby Mensah, has expressed concern over the lack of intervening training for newly recruited graduates in companies.



In a Twitter post on July 20, Dr. Kobby Mensah suggested that companies are required to at least provide six months of training for newly employed graduates.



While highlighting the nonadherence to the practice, the lecturer said companies tend to blame university education if such recruited staff fail to deliver.

“Gh [Ghana] companies continue to dock their responsibilities of giving intervening training - about 3 to 6 months - to graduates when newly employed. And when they don’t perform, they blame the universities, forgetting that Uni education is Intellectual, not vocational and specific,” Dr. Kobby Mensah tweeted.



President of the African University College (AUCC), Professor Abeku Blankson in June this year also lamented that Ghana’s educational system produces dependent and unskillful graduates.



In an interview on the Transformation Agenda Series show on Class FM, he revealed that Ghana’s educational system is raising an army of graduates who have no skill and can neither function in the industry when given the opportunity.



“We are creating unemployed graduates and this has happened from time immemorial. The consequences are what we are seeing and we have a lot of them who cannot function in the society, in industry, so yes, the gap is wide,” he said.





Gh ???????? companies continue to dock their responsibilities of giving intervening training - about 3 to 6 months - to graduates when newly employed. And when they don’t perform, they blame the Universities, forgetting that Uni education is Intellectual, not vocational and specific ???? — Dr. Kobby Mensah (@thePOE_T) July 20, 2022





Meanwhile, GhanaWeb is accepting nominations for the prestigious GhanaWeb Excellence Awards – Youth Edition. Click here to nominate.



DS/PEN