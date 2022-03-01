Lending rate and factors which affect it

Interest rates

Lending rate or interest rate refers to the percentage lenders charge on an amount lent or deposited for a certain period.

According to business-standard.com, the total interest on the amount or the principal sum is dependent on the duration of time over which the amount is deposited or lent.



Interest rates are prevalent wherever a lending or borrowing transaction takes place.



Lenders can either use simple interest or compound interest to calculate what is due borrowers and depositors.



Simple interest is calculated only on the principal over the period.



For example, if a person borrows GH¢100 at a 10% interest rate and simple interest is applied, the principal amount is always the same when calculating the interest rate.

Simple Interest = Principal x Interest rate x Time



But with compound interest, the interest accumulated from previous years is added to the principal before new interest rates are added.



So, from the 10% interest rate above, instead of calculating the interest on 100 from the stipulated period, 110 will be the amount used for the determination of the next interest rate.



For compound interest, depositors gain more on their depositors whiles lenders gain more as the interest keeps rising over the period.



Meanwhile, low interest rates or lending rates are charged on low-risk loans whiles high risk loans are charged higher interest rates.

What are the factors that affect interest rates?



Supply and Demand



Forces of demand and supply of credit have effects on an economy’s interest rate. An increase in the demand for money or credit will raise interest rates, while a decrease in the demand for credit will decrease them.



Conversely, an increase in the supply of credit which means banks can lend more, will reduce interest rates while a decrease in the supply of credit will increase them.



Inflation

High inflation figures often affect interest rates. This is because lenders will demand higher interest rates as compensation for the decrease in purchasing power of the money they are paid in the future according to Investopedia.



Government decision



Monetary policy rates set by government often times affect interest rate on lending. The rate that institutions charge each other for extremely short-term loans, affects the interest rate that banks set on the money they lend.



This trickles down to the increase in the rate at which banks lend to individuals and businesses.