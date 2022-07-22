Let local private investors help run economy- Wisconsin Chancellor to government

Chancellor of the Wisconsin International University College, Dr Paul Kofi Fynn

Source: GNA

Dr Paul Kofi Fynn, Chancellor of the Wisconsin International University College, has called on government to let private investors in the country help to manage the various sectors of the economy for stability and national development.

He said the private sector had a lot of expertise and resources that when given the chance, could be used to operate the education, agricultural, health, and other sectors for the economy to stabilise especially as the nation was currently facing a financial crisis.



“Allow private entities or individuals to run the sectors, support them to make every line of progress possible and they will feed the economy.”



He made the call when Journalists led by the Executives of the Ghana Journalists Association (GJA), paid a visit to the University in Accra to strengthen partnership between the two bodies for mutual benefit.



Dr Fynn said individual educational institutions and businesses were thriving and at least were stable amid the economic crisis, hence they were going to be great managers when given the chance to build and operate various sectors of the economy.



“For instance, the private sector can manage Ghana’s educational system and pay taxes to government. So all government will need to do is to relax, and use the profits to develop the country. That is how some of the developed countries are progressing.

“Africans are knowledgeable. God has given them knowledge and they can do so much when given the chance. How can government be the sole body to be managing Agric, education, mines, health, energy, and the rest? It will always be under pressure,” he said.



Dr Fynn criticised the “quick wealth” making attitude of some potential entrepreneurs and business men and women, saying that could endanger their businesses and personal development.



“People are not honest at all sometimes. You start a business with an intention of making it big at the initial stage and having big cars, houses, gorgeous woman, and so much wealth. That will collapse the business even before you start making any gains,” he added.



The Wisconsin University, he said, was therefore training entrepreneurs who would not add up to the canker of unemployed graduates, but be employers to employ others.



To reduce the burden on cost of education on parents and learners, Dr Fynn said the University had reduced the cost of their MBA programme by 50 per cent from GHS36,000 to GHS18,000 to enable applicants access good education.

“We are not interested in the money but in serving the people and giving them knowledge and hands on skills,” he added.



Mr Albert Kwabena Dwumfour, the President of the Ghana Journalists Association, lauded the Chancellor for the continuous support for the Association and requested more areas of collaboration such as organisation of free training programmes for Journalists as well as establishing scholarship programmes for Journalists at the University.



This would enable members to upgrade themselves to deliver more professionally on the job.



He said the Association would also ensure that the Wisconsin Chapter of the GJA was established to encourage students to equip themselves better for the job market.



Mr Dwumfour commended the school for successes chalked within 22 years of existence and implored all journalists to support it for national development.

He also lauded the University for producing graduates who were helping to run the country in different ways.



The GJA President gave an assurance of the Association’s readiness to partner an institution like Wisconsin to drive government’s agenda of promoting development.



Wisconsin International University College is a private experiential university established in 2000. It offers programmes like BA, Bsc, MA and MSc in Communication Studies, Nursing, Law, Music, and Entrepreneurship, among others.



For its Law School, it has a Moot Court for practical lessons, radio and television studios for its Communication School, a recording studio for Music School, and a Skills lab with hospital set up and logistics for its Nursing School, among others.