Let’s accept E-levy for holistic development—Bono Minister 

Madam Justina Owusu-Banahene, the Bono Regional Minister

Source: GNA

Madam Justina Owusu-Banahene, the Bono Regional Minister, has entreated Ghanaians to accept the electronic levy (E-levy) to enable the government to raise the much-needed revenue for holistic development.

She said the Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assemblies and other institutions were helping in educating the people about the importance of the E-levy and individuals must also help by embracing it (E-levy) for the country's socio-economic advancement.



Mad. Owusu-Banahene made the appeal when she addressed the 10th-anniversary celebration of the University of Energy and Natural Resources (UENR).



The anniversary launch on the theme: “A Decade of Academic Excellence in Energy and Natural Resources Education: Commemorating the Past, Celebrating the Presence and Shaping the Future for National Development.”



It was attended by the members of the University’s Governing Council, heads of institutions, staff, past and present students.

Mad. Owusu-Banahene said for the sustainable funding of particular government programmes such as the Free Senior High School, the acceptance of the E-levy by Ghanaians and its effective implementation by the government was more than necessary.



She commended the University for the introduction of entrepreneurship programmes to help its graduates to become job creators instead of job seekers, saying that was the kind of education the current youth of the country needed to become efficient and functionally useful after graduation.



Mad. Owusu-Banahene, therefore, suggested the addition of entrepreneurship as part of all programmes of study for every student to have a fair idea of self-employment to be able to fit into the job market after graduation.



Professor Elvis Asare-Bediako, the Vice-Chancellor, said with the support of the government and the Governing Council, the Management and staff would use the anniversary as a turning point to selflessly work even harder to lift the University to a world-class one.