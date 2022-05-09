Let’s begin to question source of wealth of people whose lifestyle does not match their income – Oduro Osae

Eric Oduro-Osae is Director-General of Internal Audit Agency

Director-General of the Internal Audit Agency, Dr. Eric Oduro Osae has intimated that it has become necessary that the wealth of some persons in Ghana is questioned.



According to him, the lifestyle and income of some individuals do not match hence the need for them to be probed.



Speaking on TV3, he explained, “Some people’s lifestyle does not match their income and we don’t question their source of wealth.”



Dr. Oduro Osae further stated that unexplained wealth may be financed through corruption hence the need to make “corruption a high-risk area.”

Meanwhile during the vetting of the Special Prosecutor, Kissi Agyebeng on Thursday, July 22, 2021, he noted that even though he may not be able to erode corruption he will make it a high-risk activity.



“There is no way I can stop corruption, God himself will not acclaim to that. I am going to make corruption costly, a high-risk activity.”



“I will institute what I call pressure for progress. The will be a systemic review of public agencies.”



He noted however that, “It is a bit too overbroad to explain unexplained wealth in criminal jurisprudence.



“Criminal construct should be more pointed, more focused, and clearly delineated because of the specter of someone ending up in jail, losing his liberty, or being fined a hefty fine an amount.



“And so if we are to place it in proper context unexplained wealth, I would say if the person cannot reasonably explain as a march against his lawful income, the amount of money in questions then that aspect, in my opinion, should be criminalized but if you can reasonably explain how you came by that amount of money then that should be acceptable.”