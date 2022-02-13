Let's consume Made-in-Ghana goods - Afenyo-Markin

February is the month of love

Don't wait till February to consume chocolate, COCOBOD PRO



We must market our goods ourselves, Afenyo-Markin to Ghanaians



Deputy Majority Leader in Parliament, Alexander Kwamina Afenyo-Markin, has entreated his colleagues and Ghanaians as a whole to choose locally produced items over imported ones.



He said consuming local produce is the only way to expand the Ghanaian market.



Speaking on the floor of parliament on Friday, February 11, 2022, the lawmaker said, "Mr Speaker, we have to consume what we produce and that is the only way of creating the market. We must create the market ourselves."

His call comes after he distributed bars of locally produced Kingsbite chocolate in parliament.



The MP was later requested to hand over a box of chocolate to his colleagues on the Minority side in parliament, explaining that, the gesture was to ensure that peace and tranquility prevails in the House.



Meanwhile, a senior Public Relations Officer at the Ghana Cocoa Board, David Asare Oduro has urged the public not to wait for the month of love - February before consuming cocoa products, especially chocolate.



