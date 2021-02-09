Let’s continue to enjoy our chocolate so we can promote it to the world – Rebecca Akufo-Addo tells Ghanaians

Rebecca Akufo-Addo, Ghana’s First Lady

Wife of the President, Mrs. Rebecca Akufo-Addo has called on Ghanaians to continue to patronise the country’s chocolate products in order to promote Ghana’s chocolate to the world.

This comes on the back of the celebration of National Chocolate Day.



National Chocolate Day which falls on 14 February was instituted in 2005 by the Ministry of Tourism Arts and Culture to promote the country’s cocoa products.

In a post on Facebook, the wife of the President said: “A Happy Chocolate Week to all Ghanaians; from our cocoa farmers to our lovely children, to everyone who loves our rich Ghanaian chocolate.”



She added: “Let's continue to enjoy made in Ghana chocolate products and promote Ghana chocolate to the world.”