Let’s do our best to jump-start Ghana's economy – SIGA boss

Edward Boateng11.png Director-General of the State Interests and Governance Authority (SIGA), Ambassador Edward Boateng

Fri, 10 Feb 2023 Source: happyghana.com

The Director-General of the State Interests and Governance Authority (SIGA), Ambassador Edward Boateng, has charged the CEOs and Board Chairs of specified state entities to do their best to jumpstart Ghana’s economy.

He emphasized that the country was not in normal times, urging the CEOs to play their part in jump-starting the economy.

“We in this room control a substantial portion of the Ghanaian economy, so let’s be positive that we can solve the problems in the economy,” he stated.

Ambassador Boateng charged heads of state entities to put in many efforts to achieve the president’s vision of contributing significantly to Ghana’s GDP.

Speaking at the opening ceremony of the two-day Annual Stakeholders meeting organized by the State Interests and Governance Authority (SIGA) at Kwahu-Nkwatia in the Eastern Region, Amb. Boateng said, “We all have to work very hard to jump-start Ghana’s economy. In our agencies, what are we doing to help? He quizzes the CEOs.

He added, “We have to work as a team, we cannot continue to work in silos and expect things to work.”

Amb. Boateng further entreated well-performing state entities to share their success stories for others to emulate.

“Most of us are also doing good things, don’t be shy to go on the media and talk about the success stories.”

