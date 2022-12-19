Let’s properly manage cybersecurity to protect our investments – Ursula

Communications and Digitalization Minister, Ursula Owusu-Ekuful

As the world continues to rely more on ICT, it has become more relevant to, as a country, manage security threats effectively to protect our investments, Minister for Communications and Digitalisation, Ursula Owusu-Ekuful, has stated.

This, she noted, will be achieved by investing in the development of more talents and experts in the area.



“As we continue to rely more and more on ICT in all aspects of our lives and government continues to invest heavily in ICT infrastructure, it is essential that we prioritise cybersecurity and take steps to prevent and manage security threats as a way of protecting our investments."



“By investing in the development of experts and talents, we can help ensure that our systems and networks are secure and resilient, thus protecting individuals, businesses, and society.”



The minister said this in her keynote remarks at the closing ceremony of the 2022 Seeds for the Future ICT training organised by Huawei Ghana.



The Seeds for the Future programme, which is focused on developing the ICT skills and leadership capabilities of young ICT talents across 14 tertiary intuitions in Ghana, will soon conclude.

Of 50 young women shortlisted for the training, 30 outstanding beneficiaries will be graduating today. “You have spent several days investing in their future, and it is indeed inspiring to see how you plan to use the new STEM skills, including enhanced digital skills and strengthened leadership ability.”



The Seeds for the Future programme is a Huawei initiative that has over the years developed and trained young talents in ICT at top universities around the globe.



For Ghana, the 2022 edition focused on young women from Ghanaian universities as the programme sought to promote the participation of more women and girls in ICT, and empower them to take up careers in Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM).



As a result, this year’s programme hosted some 50 participants – with 30 of them graduating successfully having gone through cutting-edge training in ICT technologies such as 5G, AI, Big Data, Cell Site Design, cloud computing and cybersecurity, among others. They also had a chance to be mentored by professionals, and they created solutions to developmental challenges.



Speaking at the closing ceremony in Accra, Managing Director for Huawei Ghana, Tommy Liang, expressed optimism that beneficiaries will utilise the opportunities and knowledge they have acquired to impact Ghana’s ICT sector, while encouraging more women to venture into the career path.

“As an all-girls edition, the programme sought to empower and inspire young women to pursue careers in the male-dominated field of ICT.



“As you embark on the next chapter of your professional journeys, I want to encourage you to continue learning, innovating and striving for excellence. The world is changing at an incredible pace, and it is up to each and every one of us to keep pace with these changes and embrace the opportunities they bring."



“I am confident that the knowledge and skills you have acquired through the Seeds for the Future programme will empower you to become leaders in your respective fields and make significant contributions to Ghana’s ICT sector,” Mr. Liang noted.



The event also featured Huawei Ghana rewarding some outstanding participants with tablets, smartphones, watches and cash prizes.



The communications minister also lauded Huawei and its partners for the initiative that contributes significantly to Ghana’s ICT ecosystem.