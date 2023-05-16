Let’s trade more – Deputy Foreign Affairs Minister to Pakistan

Deputy Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration Minister, Kwaku Ampratwum-Sarpong

The Deputy Minister for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration, Kwaku Ampratwum-Sarpong has called for increased trade relations between Ghana and Pakistan.

Mr Ampratwum-Sarpong made the call when he held a meeting with a Pakistani Business Delegation, led by Amb. Eric Owusu Boateng, Ghana’s Ambassador to Iran with concurrent accreditation to Pakistan on Friday, May 12, 2023.



The Deputy Minister welcomed the delegation to Ghana and took the opportunity to introduce Ghana’s business environment to them.



He also urged them to explore the numerous investment opportunities in the country for our mutual benefit.



Ambassador of Pakistan to Ghana, Farhat Ayesha on her part, noted that Ghana is the biggest trade partner of Pakistan in West Africa.

She indicated that the volume of trade between the two countries is worth US$ 67 million and there was more opportunity for growth.



In his contribution, the Vice Consul of Ghana in Pakistan, Umar Shahid Butt, added that Ghana has a stable political environment, a large literate Ghanaian population and a skilled workforce, which makes Ghana an ideal country for business.



He also emphasised the need to increase the trade volume between Pakistan and Ghana and noted that due to the pandemic and the Ukraine war, developing economies are currently facing difficulties which could be overcome by promoting mutual trade.



The 14-member Business Delegation visited Ghana to explore the diverse business opportunities the country has to offer. It is the first major Pakistani delegation visiting Ghana following the re-opening of the Pakistani High Commission in Ghana almost a year ago, after a 30-year absence.