Let's urge Ofori-Atta to seek financial bailout from Chairman Wontumi – Ablakwa mocks

Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, Ken Ofori-Atta and Chairman Wontumi

Ghana facing economic crisis

Chairman Wontumi decides to purchase Chelsea Football Club



E-Levy Bill obnoxious – Okudzeto Ablakwa



Member of Parliament for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, has sarcastically made a case for a solution to Ghana’s economic woes.



According to him, Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta must be encouraged to seek financial bailout from the Ashanti Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party, Bernard Antwi Boasiako, also known as Chairman Wontumi.



The North Tongu MP in a tweet shared on March 10, 2022, questioned why government would go through the trouble of pleading with Ghanaians during town hall meetings to accept the obnoxious Electronic Transaction Levy when the solution is glaring in their face.

“It seems we should urge Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta to contact Chairman Wontumi for a bailout,” Okudzeto wrote on Twitter.



“Why go through all that stress pleading with Ghanaians at tortuous town halls to accept the obnoxious $1bn worth E-Levy when Wontumi can easily rescue Ghana before saving Chelsea?,” he added.





It seems we should urge Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta to contact Chairman Wontumi for a bailout



Why go through all that stress pleading with Ghanaians at tortuous town halls to accept the obnoxious $1bn worth E-Levy when Wontumi can easily rescue Ghana before saving Chelsea????? — Sam Okudzeto Ablakwa (@S_OkudzetoAblak) March 10, 2022

Meanwhile, Chairman Wontumi has somewhat announced his intension to purchase United Kingdom-based Chelsea Football Club which is currently on sale by its owner Roman Abramovich.



He has since attracted coverage by major international websites, especially in England over his interest to purchase Chelsea FC.



Chairman Wontumi through his lawyers and Financial Directors put in a bid of £3.1 billion pounds to purchase the top English club.



He has so far been the poster boy of many websites including the popular UK tabloid ‘The Sun’ after expressing interest in taking over the club.