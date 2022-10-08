Let’s work hard to break stereotypes of women in tourism – GTA CEO

Akwasi Agyemang is CEO of Ghana Tourism Authority

Source: GNA

The Chief Executive Officer, of Ghana Tourism Authority (GTA), Akwasi Agyeman, has urged women in tourism to work hand in hand to break the stereotypes that hold women down.

He said, “we need more of our women to rise to positions of authority that will enable them to influence policies, especially those that will affect the fortunes of other women.”



Agyeman made the observation at the just-ended biennial congress of the GTA Ladies Club.



The congress brought members across the regions to discuss ways to help the organization achieve its goals, empower each other, and exchange views and ideas aimed at improving the welfare of female staff.



He congratulated the Club for the commitment and efforts towards the successful operations of the GTA and urged them not to relent in their efforts to create a more formidable force of Authority.



Mrs. Doreen Fianko, Founder of the Club, said there were many conscious and unconscious biases around women, which hindered their progressive forward movement.



“This is the reason why women need to be empowered and allowed to redefine their gender roles and to make strategic life choices which will allow them more freedom to pursue their desired goals.”

Mrs. Emma Rachael Akua Oduro, Outgoing President of the Club, urged women in the Tourism, Arts, Culture, and Hospitality industry in Ghana, to mentor and coach one another through support groups to meet up with the growing demands within the industry.



She said the club was formed over two decades ago to, among other things, improve the welfare of the female staff through the exchange of ideas, promote the image and advancement of members as well as assist the management to achieve the basic objectives of the Authority and offer constructive suggestions and criticisms.



The Ladies’ Club has a membership of about 200 drawn from all 16 regions of Ghana.



Some activities that took place during the congress included a leadership training programme, an empowerment summit, a donation exercise, an election and swearing-in of new executives, a tour, and a picnic.



The newly sworn-in executives include Madam Francesca Quansah, President, Ms Abigail Kwayisi, Vice President, Madam Selase Tettevi, Organizer, Nana Yaa Boadu, Assistant Organizers, Madam Millicent Nweada, Public Relations Officer, Madam Ellen Gyeambea, Secretary, and Madam Dela Melchidek, Financial Secretary.