Let’s work together to promote businesses in Ghana – Ga Mantse to GUTA executives

Executive Members of GUTA with the Ga Mantse, King Tackie Teiko Tsun II

The Ga Mantse, King Tackie Teiko Tsun II has urged members of the Ghana Union of Traders Association (GUTA) to foster collaboration in enhancing Ghanaian-owned businesses.



According to him, the Ga State is ever ready to support the trade body with further businesses engagements.



Making remarks after a courtesy call paid on him by Executives of GUTA, the Ga Mantse said, “I am happy about your visit and hope that in future we can work together to promote each other's businesses. This is your home now, you are always welcome here.”

Executives of GUTA, led by its President, Dr. Joseph Obeng who paid homage to the Ga King and his associates underscored the relevance of showing respect to traditional authorities adding that his outfit would do it's best to ensure members abide by the laws of the state to promote development and peace.



“It is our duty to appreciate and show honour to our traditional leaders, we are here to tell you that we support you and we love you. May God guide you through your endeavours and grant you wisdom to continue to stir the affairs of the Ga State. We are proud to associate ourselves with you so do not hesitate to call us anytime you need something from us,” the GUTA president expressed.



He added that the trade union was not affiliated to any political party hence the primary motive of its members was to ensure the growth of businesses and contribution of their quota towards the development of the nation.



The courtesy call made by executive members of GUTA on the Ga Mantse, King Tackie Teiko Tsun II is to show support to the Ga Traditional Council.