Let us trust Ghanaian-owned businesses to develop the country – Jospong

Executive Chairman of Jospong Group of Companies, Dr Joseph Siaw Agyepong

Source: GNA

Dr Joseph Siaw Agyepong, Executive Chairman of Jospong Group of Companies, has called on the citizenry to trust and support Ghanaian-owned businesses to spearhead and drive the country’s development agenda.

He said Ghanaian businessmen were competent and capable enough to execute various projects, which had the tendency to bring the desired development and growth in the country.



He said: “If you go to Europe, America, China and other developed countries, whatever infrastructural development you see there, was all built by their own people.”



“The Ghanaian by nature is a driving-excellence person who always wants to challenge himself to do something. We must support and believe in them to also develop this country,” De Agyepong added.



He said this at a ceremony to commission the first-ever ultramodern Takoradi Wastewater Treatment and Takoradi Medical Waste Treatment Plants, at Assakae community in Effia-Kwesimintsim Municipality of the Western Region.



The plants were constructed and commissioned by JGC and its partners, with support from the government.



Mr Agyepong indicated that: “These facilities we are commissioning here today were all spearheaded by a Ghanaian company – JGC, and that is a stellar example to show that we as Ghanaians are capable of building our nation by steering our development agenda.”

He, therefore, stressed the need for the citizenry to trust and encourage Ghanaian businesses to thrive and help bridge the development gaps in every sector of the country.



The €20 million Takoradi Wastewater Treatment Plant was constructed by the JGC in collaboration with Pureco, a Hungarian Company, and other partners, with support from the government and funding from EXIM Bank of Hungary and has the capacity to treat 1000 cubic metres of liquid waste daily.



The Takoradi Medical Waste Treatment Plant, which was also built by the JGC in collaboration with the government and Ecosteryl, a Belgian organization, is equipped with two state-of-the-art microwave treatment equipment and has the capacity to handle an average of 5,000 kilograms of hazardous waste daily.



The medical waste treatment facility formed part of a broader initiative being undertaken by the Jospong Group of Companies in collaboration with the government to establish 14 centralized medical waste treatment facilities across the country.



The plant would collect and treat hazardous healthcare waste components, including used syringes, blood-stained materials, pathological waste, COVID-19 waste, and waste from vaccination exercises.



It is expected to serve all healthcare facilities within the Sekondi-Takoradi Metropolis and its environs and the Region in general.