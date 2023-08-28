Leverage on international business treaties to expand access – Deputy Trade Minister

Nana Akua Dokua Asiamah-Adjei, Deputy Minister for Trade and Industry

Deputy Minister for Trade and Industry, Nana Akua Dokua Asiamah-Adjei, has urged Ghanaian businesses to take advantage of international business treaties to expand access to other markets.

According to her, there are vast opportunities that Ghanaian businesses can explore to reap the full benefits of international markets.



Delivering her address at the third edition of the CEOs Connect organised by the Canada Ghana Chamber of Commerce, Nana Akua Dokua Asiamah-Adjei said government remains committed to expanding the economy through international trade and investments to boost foreign earnings.



“In recent times, Ghana has signed on a couple of international trade agreements including the African Continental Free Trade Agreement, WTO trade facilitation agreement and the interim Economic Partnership Agreement. As a leader in the trade and industry sector, I would like us to take a keen interest in these international agreements and explore them to benefit our businesses,” the deputy minister said.



The programme which was under the theme; “Financing and Growing Businesses” brought together Chief Executives and Directors of various public and private institutions including members of the Chamber.



MA/NOQ



