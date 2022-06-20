0
Menu
Business

Licence your luxury ships in 15 days or be sued – GMA to Ship owners

Yacht File photo: yacht

Mon, 20 Jun 2022 Source: classfmonline.com

The Ghana Maritime Authority (GMA) has given luxury or pleasure ship-owners a 15-day ultimatum to register or license their ships or face legal actions.

According to the GMA, every ship owner operating within Ghanaian waters is mandated under sections 3 and 40 of Act 645 to register or license their ship; whichever is applicable depending on the size, type, and voyage of the ship.

For the purpose of the registration, ships, the GMA noted, have been defined under section 481 of Act 645 to include every description of vessel used in navigation, other than a canoe, however, propelled and other watercraft propelled by oars.

“In this regard, notice is hereby served on all ship-owners of luxury crafts and pleasure crafts to visit the ship registry of the Authority with the requisite documentation for the purpose of registration/licensing their ships,” a statement from the Authority said.

It added that “failure to comply with this notice within 15 days from this publication shall be deemed as a breach of the law under section 456 of Act 645 and will result in legal action against the ship-owner.”

The GMA is the body mandated by law under the Ghana Shipping Act, 2003 (ACT 654) to register and issue licenses to ships operating within Ghanaian waters.

Source: classfmonline.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Here's why Okyenhene weeps with anger and frustration
Journalist ready to forgo her profession just to be with Sadio Mane
We’ll 'deal' with you - A.B.A. Fuseini warns Ofori-Atta
Nigeria built National Church without state funds - Bright Simons
The coup d’état is being done – Barker-Vormawor declares
Call me Zaddy - Michy declares on Father’s day
‘I had and have no sexual relations with Shatta Wale’ - Hajia Bintu
I won’t allow anyone without documents to marry my daughter – Netherlands-based Ghanaian
Eyewitness gives account of how KIA passenger died
Otumfuo’s sub-chief blasts Osafo-Maafo