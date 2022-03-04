0
Lift ban on construction of new gas stations or we strike – GLiPGLOA

Fri, 4 Mar 2022 Source: classfmonline.com

The Ghana Liquefied Petroleum Gas Operators Association (GLiPGOA) has served notice that it will embark on a strike from next week over a ban placed on the construction of new LPG outlets.

The government placed a ban on the construction of new Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) outlets after the Atomic Gas explosion in 2017 and it has since not lifted it.

The National Organiser for the association, Nanaba Osei Tutu Collins told Class News’ Elisha Adarkwah that they have petitioned and engaged the government on several occasions to lift the ban but all their efforts have been unsuccessful.

He also indicated that the harassment by the police on their tanker drivers, when they are on their way to discharge the gas, is also part of their decision to strike.

Mr. Collins, therefore, called on the government as a matter of urgency to lift the ban on the construction of new gas stations and intervene on the tanker drivers' harassment else they will strike.

