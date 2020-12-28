Linfra Ghana limited, Fashion Connect Africa distribute nose masks and food items to less privileged

Representatives from Linfra Ghana and Fashion Connect Africa

Source: Linfra Ghana Ltd

Linfra Ghana Ltd, a tech company that delivers specialized solutions to the power, industrial and telecom sectors as part of their Corporate Social Responsibility for 2020, has partnered with Fashion Connect Africa 1 Million Masks project, to provide 2000 nose masks and food items for the under-privileged in the Madina Zongo Community, Madina market to be precise.

The CEO of Fashion Connect Africa Victoria Micheals along with project coordinator of Linfa Ghana Jonathan Moorkaar visited the market and distributed items with included nose masks, rice, and cooking oil.



According to Victoria Micheals, the exercise was both a beautiful and emotional experience seeing how the people in the market desperately wanted the thousands of nose masks and food items being distributed.



She however called on Ghanaians to give a helping hand to those who unfortunately find themselves living under harsh conditions.



The CEO of Fashion Connect Africa added that the ongoing project of Fashion Connect Africa Limited and the aim as an organization is to educate, empower and ensure individuals and families in underserved communities are able to protect themselves against COVID – 19 through the wearing of face mask, thereby initiating the One Million Facemask Project.

Your donations and contribution are very welcome so that more lives will be saved from the deadly Corona Virus Pandemic she added.



Some of the beneficiaries at the Madina market expressed their gratitude and thanked Linfra Ghana and Fashion Connect Africa for putting smiles on their faces.



