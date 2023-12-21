List of 10 billionaires who gained the most wealth in 2023

Elon Musk, Mark Zuckerberg and Jeff Bezos saw their wealth increase significantly in 2023

The year 2023 seemed to have inched up the wealth of the mega rich as their net worth soared much higher during the period.

According to global business magazine, about half of the world’s billionaires saw their wealth increase significantly on the back of rallying stock markets.



The reputable magazine said that while most billionaires during the period gained more wealth than others, a majority of them became wealthier than they were on January 2022.



According to its [Forbes] estimates, the 10 biggest gainers added a combined $490 billion to their wealth as of December 15, 2023.



Out of the 10-man list compiled by Forbes, seven of them were technology billionaires who made significant gains in 2023 – outpacing the market - despite a turbulent 2022 for most of them.



Leading the pack of the 10-man list is Tesla Co-Founder, Elon Musk, who began 2023 as the second most richest person in the world with a net worth of around $146.5 billion after losing more money in 2022 than anyone else.



Despite the huge losses made in 2022, Elon Musk added more than $108 billion to his net worth after making a remarkable U-turn in Tesla stock on the market. Elon Musk’s net worth is estimated at $254.9 billion.



He is followed by Meta Founder, Mark Zuckerberg who added $74.8 billion to his total net worth of $118.6 billion according to Forbes estimates.



See the full list compiled by Forbes below:



1. Elon Musk

Source of wealth: Tesla, SpaceX



Net worth: $254.9 billion (+$108.4 billion in 2023)



2. Mark Zuckerberg



Source of wealth: Facebook



Net worth: $118.6 billion (+$74.8 billion in 2023)



3. Jeff Bezos



Source of wealth: Amazon



Net worth: $172.3 billion (+$65 billion in 2023)



4. Prajogo Pangestu

Source of wealth: Diversified



Net worth: $52.8 billion (+$47.9 billion in 2023)



5. Larry Page



Source of wealth: Google



Net worth: $111.7 billion (+$34.4 billion in 2023)



6. Amancio Ortega



Source of wealth: Zara



Net worth: $97.4 billion (+$33.2 billion in 2023)



7. Sergey Brin

Source of wealth: Google



Net worth: $107.3 billion (+$33 billion in 2023)



8. Steve Ballmer



Source of wealth: Microsoft



Net worth: $110.9 billion (+$32.4 billion in 2023)



9. Larry Ellison



Source of wealth: Oracle



Net worth: $133.2 billion (+$30.8 billion in 2023)



10. Jensen Huang

Source of wealth: Nvidia



Net worth: $43.6 billion (+$29.8 billion in 2023)



With additional files from Forbes magazine



