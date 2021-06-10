List of prices of global commodities as of June 10

• The price of crude oil dropped down on the commodities market today at a unit price of -0.30
• Cotton also went up slightly and stood at +0.21
• Coffee also stood at a price unit of +1.40
On the commodities market today June 10, 2021, the price of crude oil is seventy-one dollars, ninety-two cents ($71.92) as compared to yesterday’s trading of seventy dollars, thirty-seven cents ($70.37).
Gold is trading at one thousand, eight hundred and ninety-one dollars, ninety-five cents ($1,891.95) as compared to yesterday’s trading of one thousand, eight hundred and ninety-one dollars, ten cents ($1,891.10).
Cocoa is trading at two thousand, three hundred and seventy-three dollars ($2,373.00) as compared to yesterday’s trading of two thousand, three hundred and seventy-five dollars ($2,375.00).
Meanwhile, Cotton gained some strength on the market today to trade at eighty-six dollars, eighty-three cents ($86.83) as compared to yesterday’s trading of eighty-five dollars, seventy-nine cents ($85.79).
Coffee on the other hand is trading at one hundred and fifty-eight dollars, sixty cents ($158.60) as compared to yesterday’s trading of one hundred and fifty-seven dollars, seventy cents ($157.70).
