List of prices of global commodities as of June 15

Coffee also dropped to trade at a price unit of -1.95

• The price of crude oil went up on the commodities market today at a unit price of +0.10

• Cotton dropped down slightly and stood at -0.44



• Coffee also dropped to trade at a price unit of -1.95



On the commodities market today June 15, 2021, the price of crude oil is seventy-three dollars, one cent ($73.01) as compared to yesterday’s trading of seventy-one dollars, sixty-five cents ($71.65).



Gold is trading at one thousand, eight hundred and sixty-four dollars, twenty-one cents ($1,864.21) as compared to yesterday’s trading of one thousand, eight hundred and fifty-seven dollars, sixty-five cents ($1,857.65).

Cocoa is trading at two thousand, three hundred and eighty-one dollars ($2,381.00) as compared to yesterday’s trading of two thousand, three hundred and sixty-eight dollars ($2,368.00).



Meanwhile, Cotton is trading at eighty-four dollars, fifty-one cents ($84.51) as compared to yesterday’s trading of eighty-six dollars, one cent ($86.01).



Coffee on the other hand is trading at one hundred and fifty-two dollars, fifteen cents ($152.15) as compared to yesterday’s trading of one hundred and fifty-six dollars, twenty-five cents ($156.25).