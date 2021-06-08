List of prices of global commodities as of June 8

The price of crude oil went up on the commodities market today at a unit price of -0.66

• The price of crude oil went up on the commodities market today at a unit price of -0.66

• Cotton also dropped down slightly and stood at +0.50



• Coffee also stood at to price of 0.00



On the commodities market today June 8, 2021, the price of crude oil is seventy-one dollars, two cents ($71.02) as compared to yesterday's trading of seventy-one dollars, five cents ($71.05).



Gold is trading at one thousand, eight hundred and ninety-six dollars, seventeen cents ($1,896.17) as compared to yesterday’s trading of one thousand, eight hundred and eighty-three dollars, thirty-one cents ($1,883.31).

Cocoa is trading at two thousand, three hundred and fifty dollars ($2,350.00) as compared to yesterday's trading of



two thousand, three hundred and ninety-three dollars (2,393.00).



Meanwhile, Cotton gained some strength on the market today to trade at eighty-four dollars, seventy-eight cents ($84.78) as compared to yesterday's trading of eighty-six dollars, fourteen cents ($86.14).



Coffee on the other hand is trading at one hundred and sixty dollars, fifteen cents ($160.15) as compared to yesterday's trading of one hundred and sixty-one dollars ($161.00).