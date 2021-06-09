List of prices of global commodities as of June 9

Cocoa stood at price unit of 0.00

On the commodities market today June 9, 2021, the price of crude oil is seventy dollars, thirty-seven cents ($70.37) as compared to yesterday’s trading of seventy-one dollars, two cents ($71.02).



Gold is trading at one thousand, eight hundred and ninety-one dollars, ten cents ($1,891.10) as compared to yesterday’s trading of one thousand, eight hundred and ninety-six dollars, seventeen cents ($1,896.17).

Cocoa is trading at two thousand, three hundred and seventy-five dollars ($2,375.00) as compared to yesterday’s trading of two thousand, three hundred and fifty dollars ($2,350.00).



Meanwhile, Cotton gained some strength on the market today to trade at eighty-five dollars, seventy-nine cents ($85.79) as compared to yesterday’s trading of eighty-four dollars, seventy-eight cents ($84.78).



Coffee on the other hand is trading at one hundred and fifty-seven dollars, seventy cents ($157.70) as compared to yesterday’s trading of one hundred and sixty dollars, fifteen cents ($160.15).