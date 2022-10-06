Lithium discovery to support manufacturing of solar batteries locally – Minister

Deputy Minister of Energy, Andrew Egyapa Mercer, has hinted that government plans to leverage the current discovery of lithium resources in the country to support the manufacturing of solar batteries locally.

According to him, the move is aimed at enhancing Ghana’s agenda toward renewable energy use and energy transition drive.



Speaking at the maiden edition of the Africa Energy Conference 2022 organised by the Business and Financial Times, the deputy energy minister said the discovery will offer key opportunities for production of renewable equipment for the African market.



“The opportunity for an industrial and commercial venture into the renewable market has a potential to generate revenue, job creation and energy security enhancement."



"Ghana’s recent discovery of high-grade lithium is an achievement the government intends to leverage in exploring the real possibility of manufacturing solar batteries locally,” he stated.



He also hinted that government will outdoor the National Energy Transition Plan by the end of October this year.

According to him, the Plan will serve as a roadmap toward Ghana’s journey toward achieving net zero carbon emissions.















