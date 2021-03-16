Live draws back on GTV after 20 years – NLA

Logo of NLA

After a 20-year break, the National Lottery Authority (NLA), will from today, reintroduce its live draws.

The live draws for the NLA’s 5/90 lotto products will be held from Monday to Saturday, save public holidays.



A statement issued by the Public Relations Unit of the NLA said the draws would be held between 6:45 p.m. and 7 p.m.



Rationale



It said in order to safeguard the reputation, integrity and credibility of the NLA and its associated products and services, it had become very imperative to re-introduce the live draws.

Giving further details, it said bringing back the live draws was targeted at maintaining and strengthening the transparency of the operations of the NLA, maintaining credibility and integrity of the authority’s lotto draws and increasing sales and revenue generation for the government for national development.



Other reasons were to educate the public on the draw processes and the procedures of the NLA and also combat and eradicate the activities of illegal lottery operations and lotto fraudsters and scammers, it said.



The statement said the live draws for the 5/90 lotto would help demystify the perceptions in the lottery industry and bring lasting confidence to all stakeholders in the industry.