Livelihood of fisherfolk to be improved - Hawa Koomson

Minister of Fisheries and Aquaculture Development, Mavis Hawa Koomson

Minister of Fisheries and Aquaculture Development, Mavis Hawa Koomson, has assured fisherfolk of an improved livelihood.

According to her, persons living in various coastal areas would also be roped into this government's strategy to better their lives.



Mavis Hawa Koomson explained that the move was part government's plan to enhance the fishing and aquaculture industry.



She made this known when she met all the 14 New Patriotic Party (NPP) constituency chairpersons in coastal communities in the Greater Accra Region last Monday, Graphic.com.gh reported.

"Hawa Koomson said in spite of some of the emerging issues regarding the distribution and sales of premix fuel, closure and opening of the fishing season, among others, her ministry had put in place interventions to improve the fishing and aquaculture industry in the country," Graphic.com.gh stated.



ESA/FNOQ