Local content and participation critical to oil and gas sector growth – NAPO

Defrgthj Dr Matthew Opoku Prempeh and High Commissioner of Namibia to Ghana, H.E. Selma Ashipala-Musavyi

Fri, 8 Jul 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Local content in the oil and gas sector remains low - Report

Ghana and Namibia sign MoU for collaboration in oil and gas advancement

Ghana begins national engagements on energy transition plan

Minister of Energy, Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh, is advocating for special priority to be placed on local content and local participation in the oil and gas sector.

According to him, charting such a path will provide citizens with the much-needed opportunity to maximise the value of vast hydrocarbon resources in the country.

Delivering remarks during a courtesy call by the High Commissioner of Namibia to Ghana, H.E. Selma Ashipala-Musavyi, Dr. Opoku Prempeh called on African countries to strongly push for local content participation and efficient utilization of hydrocarbon resources.

“As Africa continues to push strongly for the efficient utilization of its hydrocarbon resource to avoid the phenomenon of stranded assets, some of these engagements will foster the needed partnerships for the well-being of our citizens,” he shared in a post on Facebook on July 6.

Meanwhile, the visit by the High Commissioner of Namibia to Ghana was centered on discussions related to bilateral interests between respective countries, particularly in the energy sector.

This visit also comes on the back of a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) signed between Ghana and Namibia towards strengthening collaboration in oil and gas advancement.

