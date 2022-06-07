Localised power cuts not the same as 'dumsor' – GRIDCO clarifies

Government keen on improving electricity generation, supply and demand

Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Grid Company Limited (GRIDCo) Ing Ebenezer Kofi Essienyi has noted that localized power cuts should not be considered as “dumsor”.



According to him, it will be an error on the part of Ghanaians to see those power cuts as “dumsor” since “dumsor” is when the blackout is on a large scale.



The engineer was addressing the media in Accra on Monday, June 6, 2022, where he noted that the GRIDCo is looking to partner with the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) in order to enhance communication on localized power outages.



“I need to say this, at times people easily say ‘oh we have dumsor’, meanwhile his opposite neighbor has a light, but his light has gone off… and most people say it is still dumsor.

“The issue is that with the grid when we go off, we go off big, so normally when friends call me, I will ask ‘do you have lights anywhere close by’, when you say ‘yes’, I know it is a local action,” Essienyi said.



“When you say ‘no’, then I am calling the control center to find out…, we should remember that without the grid, there will be no light,” the GRIDCo boss added.



He makes these statements after the country experienced some power cuts recently. The Energy Minister, Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh also debunked claims of the return of "dumsor".



