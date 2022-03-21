Long queues at NIA offices as SIM registration deadline approaches

SIM card registration

Deadline for SIM card registration March 31

Telcos putting unnecessary pressure on Ghanaians NIA Administrator



Extend SIM registration deadline or I support legal action against you, Sam George



Scores of Ghanaians have thronged the National Identification Authority’s offices across the nation to register for the National Identification card also known as the Ghana Card as the deadline for the SIM card registration approaches.



Telcos have urged users of SIM cards to have their phone numbers linked to their Ghana Cards by March 31, 2022, or risk losing their phone numbers.



This has mounted a lot of pressure on the National Identification Authority (NIA) which is undertaking registration of eligible Ghanaians and non-Ghanaians for the Ghana card.

The exercise has been marred by chaos and long queues across the country, with the SIM card registration being a major contributing factor.



Meanwhile, the administrator at the National Identification Authority (NIA), Cecilia Erzuah, has called on mobile telecommunication networks to extend the deadline for the registration of SIM cards across the country.



“Well, I said the SIM card registration, they should look at the time frame and extend it. A lot of people haven’t received their cards. There are people who did double, triple, fourth registration, and the system has their cards. All these cards have to be released for them. And we need to work on them at the backend."

"Otherwise, all these people will lose their SIM. There are Ghanaians who used to be foreigners and have now entered the database as Ghanaians. When they go, MTN refuses to accept their PIN because the prefix; if you’re an Australian, it will start with AU. If you’re a Togolese, it starts with TG. All these people have not been able to register their cards. I think they [mobile network operators] should extend to the end of the year”, she stated.



Also, MP for Ningo Prampram Sam Nartey George last week noted that “If by the close of this week, the Ministry of Communications does not extend the SIM card re-registration deadline due to the obvious challenges Ghanaians are facing, I would support legal action against the Ministry and its agency.”



He added, “@NCAGhana Ghanaians deserve better.”



Meanwhile, Ghanaians are also calling on the telcos to extend the registration to give them ample time to complete the processes.

