Lovers of the arts patronize products at Osu Oxford Street

Art sellers say most of their customers are foreigners

Arts and culture has a wider, more measurable impact on the economy, particularly on festive seasons when sales are expected to boom.

Art sellers at Osu in Accra, which may well pass as the hub for artworks, say most of their customers are foreigners, who appreciate artefacts.



They told GBC News’ Gifty Adunyah they are working to put Ghana on the globe through their artefacts which are unique and intrinsic.

The art sellers at Osu shared insight on art and crafts and how they are impacting on the Ghanaian culture.



A foreign national who our reporter came across at an arts shop was full of praise for the craft, saying, "I will come back for more.”