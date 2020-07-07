Press Releases

M.Y Caesar Company donates to parliament

M.Y Caesar Company has donated 400 boxes of Lina Energy Tea products worth Ghc 11,309.00 to Parliament of Ghana as part of efforts to support the august in their fight against COVID-19 (coronavirus).

Presenting the items on behalf of M.Y Company, Francis Vorgbe said Lina Energy Tea (an immune booster) would go a long way to help members of Parliament in the fight against Covid-19.



According to Francis Vorgbe the donation will ensure that every member of parliament gets a box for themselves and their families and we are sure they will give great testimonies about the Efficacy of the product.



“The sickness is real and the public must continue to use the nose masks and other preventive measures for the entire country to be safe," he added.

Receiving the items, head of Speakers secretariat of parliament Mathew Abrefa Tawiah expressed gratitude to the company for the donation as it would go a long way to keep them healthy.



We shall ensure each member of Parliament gets the quantities allocated to them he added.



M. Y. CAESAR is a leading Food Supplement and Natural Health Center based in Kumasi. The effort of this Company has brought back hope into many relationships, marriages and family life in general, in Ghana and where ever its clients reside all over the world.

