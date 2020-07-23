Press Releases

M. Y. Caeser company donates to Nigerian High Commission

M. Y. Caesar donated 20 packs of Lina Energy Tea to Nigerian High Commission.

M. Y. Caesar Company Limited donated 20 packs of Lina Energy Tea to Nigerian High Commission in Accra, Ghana to boost their immune system in the fight against Covid – 19.

Emmanuel Nansen Chayo (Market Operations Manager) who presented the items on behalf of M. Y. Caesar Company Limited said, Lina Energy Tea is an immune booster that stands for vitality, vibrancy and endurance and it would go a long way to help fight against Covid-19.



According to Emmanuel Nansen Chayo, the donation is part of the company`s Corporate Social Responsibility to ensure that the staff and management of the Commission live a healthy life during and after the period of Covid – 19.



He said management of the company would appreciate it if the products get to the President of Nigeria for him have a feel it.





Chargé d`Affaires, Esther Adebola Avewa who received the items on behalf of Nigerian High Commission thanked the company for such a kind gesture and promised to use the products for the purpose they are intended for.



M. Y. CAESAR is a leading Food Supplement and Natural Health Center based in Kumasi. The effort of this Company has brought back hope into many relationships, marriages and family life in general, in Ghana and whereever its clients reside all over the world.

