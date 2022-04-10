MASLOC is apolitical – Chief Executive Officer

Chief Executive Officer of MASLOC, Hajia Abibata Shanni Mahama Zakariah

Hajia Abibata Shanni Zakariah, the Chief Executive Officer of the Microfinance and Small Loans Centre (MASLOC), has refuted claims that facilities under the scheme are provided based on political party affiliations.

She maintained that applicants were considered solely based on merits.



According to her, “MASLOC provides micro and small loans for start-ups and small businesses with fast, easy and accessible microcredit and small loans to grow and expand their businesses as well as to enhance job and wealth creation.



“However, there are allegations authorities circumvent the processes for cronies to the detriment of those in real need, a situation that worsens non-payment of the loans,” Hajia Zakariah debunked them.



Refuting the assertions, she explained that acquiring MASLOC loans was transparent and decried the misconception adding that “this has always been the misconception because people always say disbursing MASLOC loans depends on the government in power deciding those it gives facilities to but it was set up for the citizenry and whenthey come to us for loans we do not really ask for party ID cards but what we ask for is National ID.



“Measures have been instituted to recover monies from defaulters and the plan is not affecting new loan facilities thus we are encouraging citizens to take advantage to revamp their operations through embarking on an aggressive recovery programme since the loans are not gifts and they are not for free.