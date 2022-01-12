MASLOC to disburse GH¢64m to businesses this year

▶ Click Here for Full AFCON Coverage ◀
The Micro Finance and Small Loans Centre (MASLOC) has announced that it is going to disburse GH¢64.00 million in micro and small loans this year.
This was disclosed in a statement shared on Twitter by the Office of the Presidency.
The statement said: “MASLOC projects to disburse GH¢64.00 million in Micro and Small Loans this year. GH¢20.00 million in vehicle and tricycle loans.”
“GH¢36.00 million of the total amounts will be from loan recoveries,” the statement added.
MASLOC was set up by government to support small scale businesses with fast and easily accessible loans to expand their businesses to create more jobs.
Read the full statement below:
