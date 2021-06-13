MCE vows to protect Achimota Forest

The Achimota Forest Reserve is located in the heart of the Greater Accra region

The Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for Okai Kwei north Boye Laryea has vowed to protect the Achimota National Forest Reserve from being depleted and destroyed by unauthorized activities.

The Achimota Forest Reserve is located in the heart of the Greater Accra region and ostensibly it remains the only Forestry in the capital city yet it has turned into prayer camps as well as been subjected to encroachment and excessive degradation activities.



The Forestry Commission (FC) of Ghana which has its national headquarters located close to the forest seems to be mute over these activities.



The commission in 2016 leased the reserve to a private organization to design, develop, operate and maintain the forest reserve and to turn it into a world-class ecological park yet there is absolutely nothing to show for such a laudable project.



The MCE speaking in an interview with Onua FM on Friday, June 11 expressed fret over the current state of the Achimota Forest Reserve which happens to be in his Municipality and promised to do everything possible to safeguard the forestry.

He pointed out that the Assembly is poised to maintain and sustain the forestry from being destroyed and stressed that steps are being taken to regulate the activities in the forest.



The measures undertaken to preserve the forest, according to the MCE, form part of the Assembly’s support for the Green Ghana Initiative and it is mainly geared towards preserving the Achimota National Forest Reserve.



The Assembly together with the forestry commission planted trees at the Achimota forest and its environs to support the Green Ghana Initiative and has promised to daily water the plants and monitor their growth.



Boye Laryea thus appealed to individuals, Fan clubs, religious leaders, institutions and traditional authorities to voluntarily agree to plant the trees to support the Green Ghana Initiative and also to help combat climate change.