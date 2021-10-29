MMDAs urged to develop effective database on revenue mobilization

Philip A. Gmabi, Technical Advisor, Policy and Governance at GDCA made the call in Tamale

Philip A. Gmabi, Technical Advisor, Policy and Governance at Ghana Development Communities Association (GDCA), has called on Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assemblies (MMDAs) to step up efforts to develop effective database for records on their internal revenue mobilization.

He said most MMDAs lacked effective database on entities and individuals who paid taxes, adding that, the situation undermined accountability at the local government level.



Mr Gmabi said this during a validation workshop in Tamale, on the Empowerment for Life Programme Phase IV, dubbed: “Equity and Sustainable Development for All”.



The programme, organized by GDCA was to strengthen the capacities of civil society actors to contribute to increased equity and sustainable development in the country.



It was also to strengthen citizens’ access to information on revenue management and promote their participation in the revenue generation and utilization processes.

Mr Gmabi advised MMDAs to ensure the availability of timely information to enhance opportunities for citizens to demand accountability.



He encouraged MMDAs to involve citizens in the decision-making process to enhance the implementation of interventions that suited their needs.



“Both Central and Local Governments should consider alternative ways of funding property valuations, since funds for valuations was a big constraint”. Mr Gmabi, noted.



Mr Mohamud Haruna, Northern Regional Coordinating Council Budget Officer, advised officials in the various MMDAs to be committed and serve in the interest of the people to promote development in the districts.