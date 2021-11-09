MOFA and NEIP to execute youth in agriculture under Ghana CARES programme

Owusu Afriyie Akoto, Minister for Food and Agriculture

Source: Joseph Osei Oppong Brenya, Contributor

The Ministry of Food and Agriculture (MOFA) and the National Entrepreneurship Innovation Programme (NEIP) are exploring ways to collaborate to execute youth in Agriculture module under the Ghana CARES Programme.

The Ghana CARES (Obaatan pa) programme is an unprecedented, bold and audacious GHȻ100 billion post-COVID programme to stabilize, revitalize and transform Ghana’s economy to create jobs and prosperity for Ghanaians over a three-year period. It is sequenced in two phases: a Stabilization Phase that is running from July to the end of the year (2020); and a medium-term Revitalization Phase from 2021-2023.



The second phase aims at revitalizing and transforming the economy from 2021-2023 will focus on supporting commercial farming and attracting educated youth into agriculture, building Ghana’s light manufacturing sector, developing engineering/machine tools and ICT/digital economy, developing Ghana’s housing and construction industry, reviewing and optimizing the implementation of Government flagships and key programmes among others.



An eight-member delegation from MOFA led by Ms. Josephine Ivy Quarshie, Deputy Director/ Head Of Policy Division who met the management of NEIP believes collaboration between the two government agencies will help execute the CARES programme to the benefit of the Ghanaian people.

Areas of collaboration include poultry, rice, soya bean farming and vegetable farming. NEIP will provide services of training and financial support for youth in Agriculture under the CARES Programme.



NEIP will provide training, financial support and other service support to almost all the agencies executing the CARES programme for the youth category with the Ministry of Finance as the Lead Ministry for the CARES Programme.