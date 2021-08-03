MOI and GIPC outdoors Spark Up to boost Ghana’s investment drive

The initiative is aimed at reigniting the passion for investment in Ghana

The Ministry of Information (MOI) and the Ghana Investment Promotion Center (GIPC) have launched Spark Up, an investment initiative to promote investments in Ghana’s economy, stimulate growth and move the country forward from the COVID-19 induced setback.

The initiative which is an annual investment summit is aimed at reigniting the passion for investment in Ghana and create a platform for investors and investment facilitators to discuss investment challenges and find solutions to them.



Unveiling the initiative in Accra on Tuesday, August 3, 2021, Minister for Information, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah said it is about time the country put in measures to take advantage of the numerous investment opportunities.



He said: “it is with excitement that the GIPC, the Ministry of Finance supported by the Ministry of Information come together to introduce an annual investment summit of the GIPC which brings together the various stakeholders in the value chain.



“Heads of State may have done their part by traveling the world to sell Ghana’s investment potential, GIPC may have followed up telling everybody about the various investment opportunities and have attracted them to register $2.7 billion worth of investment with 27,000 direct jobs. Our role now is helping to ensure that these investments are onboarded and that is why Spark-up has been created.”

On his part, GIPC boss, Yofi Grant touted the initiative as one of the innovative ways of bringing Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) in the country as well as reinvigorate local investment in critical sectors of the economy.



He said the goal of Spark Up is to revive interest in investing in Ghana and to help restore economic growth as we emerge from the economic downturn brought on by the pandemic



The first of Spark Up conferences will be held on 6th September, 2021. It will be opened by His Excellency the President of the Republic of Ghana in an opening ceremony followed by series of investment conferences to market the investment opportunities in the country.



Speakers at the opening ceremony will include the President, the Minister of Finance, the Minister of Trade and Industry, the Minister of Information and the Chief Executive of the GIPC, and other high-profile personalities.