MP asks Finance Ministry to expedite value-for-money audits

Member of Parliament for Okaikwei Central, Patrick Yaw Boamah

The vice chairman of Parliament’s Finance Committee and Member of Parliament for Okaikwei Central, Patrick Yaw Boamah, has asked the Finance Ministry to consider appointing external consultants to help expedite government’s value-for-money (VFM) audit processes.

He said a number of VFM audits required for public projects approved by Parliament have been pending for about a year, causing delays in the implementation of the projects.



“I have realised that quite a number of projects in the areas of roads, schools, etc., are all undergoing value-for-money audit processes. I think we ought to up our game in that area because [the delay] is raising a lot of concerns among the public. It is an issue that is stalling government’s quest to develop this country, and we must look at that process very well.

“If Ministry of Finance has to shorten the process or appoint a lot more people with expertise to do the value-for-money audit, I think it is going to go a long way to help us complete some of these projects that Parliament approved last year,” he told Business24 in an interview at Parliament House in Accra.



The vice chairman said the prolonged VFM processes could delay projects, increase their costs, and create misconceptions about government’s performance.