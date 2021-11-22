MPC raises policy rate by 100 basis points to 14.5%

Governor of the BoG, Dr Ernest Addison

The Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) of the Bank of Ghana (BoG) has decided to raise the policy rate by 100 basis points to 14.5 per cent.

At a press conference in Accra on Monday, November 22, the Governor of the BoG, Dr Ernest Addison, attributed the decision to the country’s sovereign bond that he said spreads widened markedly over the period as investor sentiments shifted based on fiscal and debt sustainability concerns, prompting some sell-offs by investors with spillovers on the domestic foreign exchange market.



“This triggered some currency pressures in the past two months as demand for the U.S. dollar increased. However, the adequate reserve levels provided some buffers and supported a much slower depreciation pace compared with pre-pandemic levels.



“In the outlook, the Committee is of the view that the strong reserve buffer level should provide some assurance to the market and help abate investor concerns, as the country’s external payment position remains strong.”



He further stated that headline inflation had risen consistently from the low of 7.5 per cent in May 2021 to 11.0 per cent in October, driven by both food and non-food price increases.



In addition, all the Bank’s core measures of inflation have increased, indicating broad-based underlying inflation pressures, with the potential of de-anchoring inflation expectations.

Currently, he said headline inflation is above the upper limit of the medium-term target band, and the Committee noted significant risks to the inflation outlook.



These risks include rising global inflation, high energy prices, uncertainties surrounding food prices and investor behaviour.



The Committee further noted that these elevated inflationary risks require prompt policy action to re-anchor inflation expectations to safeguard the central Bank’s price stability objective.



“Given these considerations, the Committee, therefore, decided to raise the policy rate by 100 basis points to 14.5 per cent,” he said.