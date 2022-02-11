MPs sets new vessel productivity record

The highest STS crane productivity was recorded by Ernest Nannor with 37.2 moves/hour

In a little over one month, the all-time vessel productivity record was smashed on the MSC DANIT call at Meridian Port Services Limited (MPS) Terminal 3 on 3rd February 2022.

MSC ANZU (IMO: 9710426) is a Container Ship registered and sailing under the flag of Portugal. The gross tonnage of this 7-year-old vessel is 96,333 and the deadweight is 109,619 Ton. Her length overall (LOA) is 299.98 m, the beam is 48.23 m with a container capacity is 8,800 TEU.



The MSC ANZU call was entirely for discharge of 1,002 TEUs (320×20’ and 341×40′) the vessel stowage plan was under 2 cranes split and the operations were completed with productivity of 52.56 moves/hour at average productivity of 31 moves per hour.



She sailed on Thursday 3rd February 2022 at 16:40 shortly after the arrival of her big sister MSC DANIT who docked alongside at 15:30.



MSC DANIT is a “New Panamax” sized container ship with a cargo capacity of up to 14,000 TEUs. The ship has an overall length of 366 m (1,199.1 ft); a molded beam of 51.20 m (168.0 ft); a maximum draft of 16.00 m (52.49 ft); a deadweight tonnage of 165,517 tonnes; measures 153,092 gross tons.



5,471 TEUs were handled on/off the vessel (1,456 discharge and 4,015 loaded) with vessel productivity of 152.67 moves/hour at an average nett STS crane productivity of 33.4 moves per hour deploying up to 6 STS cranes during part of the operation which is the highest crane density and best vessel stowage plan achieved at MPS Terminal 3.



At the start of operations and almost throughout the vessel called the overall productivity was in the range of 170 move/hour however towards the end of the call, a lesser number of cranes worked to complete the loading and as per the vessel’s stowage plan.

The new records to be broken:



Nett Moves/Hour



Vessel productivity: 152.7



STS crane productivity: 33.5



The highest STS crane productivity according to MPS was recorded by Ernest Nannor with 37.2 moves/hour followed by several colleagues (Samuel Danso, Kingsley Adu, Andrews Awusanya, Enoch Ablorde and Edem Avuletey) who all recorded over 31 moves per hour along with the rest of the 22 team members that recorded move counts above 23 per hour.



Both Vessels are running on the Africa Express Service from the Far East with a direct port call at Tema, Ghana, offering faster transit time and better reliability.